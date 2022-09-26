INDOT Northeast to host hiring event Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will host three hiring fairs for winter seasonal positions on Wednesday, Sept. 28.

The event is planned from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Fort Wayne, Wabash, and Elkhart.

INDOT says seasonal positions start at $20 per hour for full-time operations and $24 per hour for snowplow-only positions. These positions run between Nov. 1 and April 1, 2023.

Those who are interested must have a valid Commercial Driver’s License to be considered.

Registration is not required to attend this event. Interviews will be conducted on site and INDOT team members will be available to answer questions and provide more information about open positions and careers with the agency.

For a full list of hiring fair locations and more, visit https://bit.ly/INDOTHiring.

