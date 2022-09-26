Funeral arrangements have been made for FWPD Detective

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Funeral arrangements have now been made for Detective Donald Kidd, a 17-year veteran of the Fort Wayne Police Department, who unexpectedly passed away last week at age 52.

According to FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kidd also, “...proudly served his country as a member of the Indiana Air National Guard as a weapons loader for 20 years and was deployed overseas four times.”

They also said that Kidd was member of the Police Benevolent Association and Fraternal Order of Police Wayne Lodge 14.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church on East State Boulevard with calling one hour prior. Calling will also be from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at the church. A procession will follow the service on Friday to Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to St. Peter’s Lutheran Schools or FOP Wayne Lodge 14.

