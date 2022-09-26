Fort Wayne budget proposal aims to add officers to FWPD

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry announced his budget proposal for 2023 which could bring more officers to Fort Wayne.

Henry says nearly $50 million would be allocated in this proposal for neighborhood improvements. However, he says it’s not just about making physical improvements.. This proposal would give Fort Wayne Police enough money to hire 15 new officers. That would bring the force up to 500 total officers.

“If you look at the average city across the nation, they compare numbers the ratio per 1,000 citizens,” FWPD Chief Steve Reed said. “We’re at about 1.8 (officers) per 1,000 citizens. If you look at what is recommended is 2 per 1,000 citizens.”

Chief Reed says it’s his goal to build trust in the community. 300 of his officers already have body cameras, but the proposed budget would provide more and get the department closer to its goal of making sure every officer has one.

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers hopes this is a good start.

“If your recording the situation, I don’t know how much more transparent you can be if you’re able to film those interactions,” Chambers said.

Chambers says it goes beyond just the normal patrols for officers in the city.

“There’s been an initiative to get back to more community policing, being more intimately involved in the community,” Chambers said. “I hope that by adding those police officers that they’re directly involved in the community.”

The department is also looking to add a river patrol unit and expand the drone team.

Fort Wayne City Council is expected to discuss and vote on this proposal within the coming weeks.

