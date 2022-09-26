Former congressman Souder passes following cancer diagnosis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Family of former congressman Mark Souder has announced that he has passed away following his pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

The Grabill resident posted about his health battle on social media back in January. Souder described it as a “very difficult cancer” to beat and said he would soon begin chemotherapy. Then in June, he shared on social media that doctors had stopped the treatment and said that surgery could not address the cancer he was battling.

A Republican, he served in the House of Representatives from 1995 through 2010 and recently published a book on the history of television in Fort Wayne. In March, Souder was honored as the Sagamore of the Wabash, one of the highest civilian honors in Indiana bestowed by the governor.

