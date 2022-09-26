DNR investigating after man, 24, drowns at Shadyside Lake

Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man may have drowned at Hardy Lake on...
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a man may have drowned at Hardy Lake on Saturday.(Indiana Department of Natural Resources | Indiana Department of Natural Resources)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says crews are investigating a reported drowning at Shadyside Lake in Anderson late Saturday afternoon.

The department says the 24-year-old man reportedly disappeared while trying to swim across the lake with a friend. They say several witnesses reported the man shouted that he was tangled in something before going underwater.

Conservation officers arrived and used a boat equipped with side scan sonar to locate the man. They say they recovered the man’s body just before 7 p.m., finding he was partially entangled in fishing line.

“Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public of the hazards involved with swimming in undesignated areas and the importance of wearing a life jacket whenever entering the water,” the news release reads.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu resident Ben Kulia says Tesla didn't finish his solar energy system after four years...
Man says he paid Tesla for solar panel system 4 years ago, but still can’t use it
Detective Donald Kidd
FWPD mourning unexpected loss of Detective Kidd
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Tropical Storm Ian strengthens as it heads to Cuba, Florida
Wayne High School
Investigation underway after student brings gun to Wayne High School

Latest News

13-year-old Joseph Hanlin
Silver Alert issued for missing Scottsburg teen
Area Dairy Queen operator fined following child labor violations
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Ohio homecoming dance
Galls are harmless and take multiple shapes and sizes.
ABC21 In the Garden: Galls