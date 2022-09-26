DNR investigating after man, 24, drowns at Shadyside Lake

ANDERSON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says crews are investigating a reported drowning at Shadyside Lake in Anderson late Saturday afternoon.

The department says the 24-year-old man reportedly disappeared while trying to swim across the lake with a friend. They say several witnesses reported the man shouted that he was tangled in something before going underwater.

Conservation officers arrived and used a boat equipped with side scan sonar to locate the man. They say they recovered the man’s body just before 7 p.m., finding he was partially entangled in fishing line.

“Indiana Conservation Officers would like to remind the public of the hazards involved with swimming in undesignated areas and the importance of wearing a life jacket whenever entering the water,” the news release reads.

