Trine remains perfect in, 17-0, shutout over Centre

ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine’s Alex Price led the Thunder with 255 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in the Thunder’s, 17-0, shutout over Centre.

Thunder running back Xaine Kirby scored the game’s first touchdown, and Trine never looked back.

The Thunder improve to 4-0 on the season and will stick at home in search of win number five against Alma during Homecoming, next Saturday, October 1.

