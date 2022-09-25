Trine remains perfect in, 17-0, shutout over Centre

By Chris Ryan
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine’s Alex Price led the Thunder with 255 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in the Thunder’s, 17-0, shutout over Centre.

Thunder running back Xaine Kirby scored the game’s first touchdown, and Trine never looked back.

The Thunder improve to 4-0 on the season and will stick at home in search of win number five against Alma during Homecoming, next Saturday, October 1.

