Trine remains perfect in, 17-0, shutout over Centre
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - Trine’s Alex Price led the Thunder with 255 passing yards and 40 rushing yards in the Thunder’s, 17-0, shutout over Centre.
Thunder running back Xaine Kirby scored the game’s first touchdown, and Trine never looked back.
The Thunder improve to 4-0 on the season and will stick at home in search of win number five against Alma during Homecoming, next Saturday, October 1.
