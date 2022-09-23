Woman handed 65 years in 2021 homicide

Valerie Hardiek
Valerie Hardiek(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty but mentally ill in the 2021 killing of a 20-year-old woman has been sentenced.

In court on Friday, a judge sentenced 24-year-old Valerie Hardiek to 65 years behind bars for the murder of Shelby Vonholdt.

Court documents say on June 20, 2021, Hardiek shot Vonholdt multiple times inside a home on Eileen Street. Vonholdt was able to call 911 and tell a dispatcher and a police sergeant who found her that “Valerie” shot her. Vonholdt died two days later and her death was ruled a homicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Hardiek was then arrested in Van Wert, Ohio after allegedly waving a gun at a gas station and pointing it at a customer.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

25-year-old Joshua Ray Enos
ISP: Angola man who attempted to break into Trooper’s home arrested
Wayne High School
Investigation underway after student brings gun to Wayne High School
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Judge grants preliminary injunction blocking Indiana abortion law
Authoritues in Chicago say they have arrested Victoria Moreno, 34, on an attempted murder charge.
Woman charged with attempted murder after pushing child into lake, police say

Latest News

Detective Donald Kidd
FWPD mourning unexpected loss of Detective Kidd
Thomas Braun creating wood turnings in his Fort Wayne home
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Thomas Braun, Wood Turner)
In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Thomas Braun, Wood Turner)
Allen Co. Commissioners considering several properties for new jail location
The department says officers responded to a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer...
One dead following head-on crash with semi in Noble Co.