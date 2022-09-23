Stretch of Calhoun St. downtown to be closed for 3 weeks

The department says starting Monday, Sept. 26, Calhoun Street will be closed to traffic between...
The department says starting Monday, Sept. 26, Calhoun Street will be closed to traffic between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street, near the I&M building.
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is giving drivers a heads up about an upcoming road closure downtown.

The department says starting Monday, Sept. 26, Calhoun Street will be closed to traffic between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street, near the I&M building. They say the closure is needed for electrical work.

Weather permitting, officials say the work is expected to be done on Friday, Oct. 14.

