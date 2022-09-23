Stretch of Calhoun St. downtown to be closed for 3 weeks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department is giving drivers a heads up about an upcoming road closure downtown.

The department says starting Monday, Sept. 26, Calhoun Street will be closed to traffic between Washington Boulevard and Wayne Street, near the I&M building. They say the closure is needed for electrical work.

Weather permitting, officials say the work is expected to be done on Friday, Oct. 14.

