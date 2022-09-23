One dead following head-on crash with semi in Noble Co.

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says a St. Joseph County man has died following a head-on crash with a semi Friday morning.

The department says officers responded to a crash involving a van and a semi-tractor trailer around 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road.

When police arrived, they say they found the driver of the car, 39-year-old Stephen T. Reinholtz of Osceola, dead at the scene. They say they believe Reinholtz was headed north on US 33 when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.

Police say Reinholtz then drove back onto the road at the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road when he crossed the center line and hit the semi head-on.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.