New ‘5 Point Spin’ Sculpture is coming to Goshen Avenue roundabout

The artwork is inspired by all of the wheels that have travelled through the intersection in the past 100 years.
Goshen Road Roundabout Installation
Goshen Road Roundabout Installation(WPTA)
By Ana Ehinger
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A new sculpture began being installed Friday as a part of a partnership between the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works Division, City of Fort Wayne Community Development Division, and the Fort Wayne Public Art Commission.

The artist, Susan Zoccola, named the art installation ‘5 Point Spin. She says the wheel-inspired sculptural “tree” represents all of the wheels that have traveled through the Goshen Avenue intersection over the past 100 years.

City officials say the new sculpture will complement Fort Wayne’s recently completed Phase I of the Goshen Avenue reconstruction and modernization project.

A formal dedication ceremony for the art piece is being planned for October.

