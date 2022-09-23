Gov. Holcomb directs flags to half-staff in honor of fallen Richmond officer

Memorial arranged for Officer Seara Burton
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric Holcomb is directing that flags in the Hoosier state be flown at half-staff in honor of the 28-year-old Richmond officer who was shot in the line of duty.

Officer Seara Burton, a four-year veteran of the Richmond Police Department, was critically wounded in a shooting during a traffic stop on Aug. 10. After being moved to hospice care, Burton was removed from life support on Sept. 1.

The funeral is planned for Monday, Sept. 26, at Richmond High School, and the public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Richmond Municipal Building.

Gov. Holcomb said in a media release that flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, Sept. 26. He has also asked that businesses and residents in Indiana lower their flags to half-staff.

