Fort Wayne International Airport expands passenger gate area

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A major portion of the Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) terminal building that has been under construction is now open to the public.

The new section includes existing Gate 8, as well as brand new Gates 9 and 10. The terminal also has a new children’s play area, two mother’s rooms, new restrooms, and more.

FWA officials say they have worked alongside community partners AWS Foundation, Northeast Indiana Disability Advocacy Coalition, and Turnstone to make the airport inclusive for all travelers. New additions to progress inclusivity include height-accessible gate counters, high-contrast signage, high-contrast terrazzo flooring, lounge-style seating with no intermediate arm rests, a new Service Animal Relief Area, a hearing loop, a Sensory Room and an adult changing table.

Airport officials say they are now working to renovate Gates 5-7, which will remain closed until early 2023.

