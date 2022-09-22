Senate approves key emissions treaty, Braun votes no

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Senate on Wednesday approved a treaty that would limit potent greenhouse emissions. Scientists agree such limitations are essential to staving off the worst effects of climate change. The vote was 69-27.

Senator Mike Braun (R-IN), who has acknowledged the threat posed by climate change, voted no. Senator Todd Young (R-IN) voted in the affirmative.

ABC21 has contacted Braun’s office for comment but has not heard back.

The Kigali Amendment adds to the Montreal Protocol, an international deal that cut ozone-depleting refrigerant chemicals in the 1980′s. While scientists hailed the reductions of those chemicals at the time, the substances that replaced them, called hydrofluorocarbons, turned out to be extremely potent greenhouse gases.

World leaders gathered in 2016 to address the problem by drafting the amendment. It requires an 80% HFC reduction by 2036 through a gradual stepdown plan.

Republicans, Democrats and industry lobbied to gain Senate support because non-ratification of the treaty would have resulted in trade restrictions against American businesses.

With Senate approval the treaty must be signed by President Biden, which is expected.

