Judge grants preliminary injunction blocking Indiana abortion law

(WPTA and Indiana Capital Chronicle) - An Owen County judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking Indiana’s abortion ban on Thursday.

On Sept. 15, Indiana became the first state to pass an abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. The ban, S.B. 1, includes limited exceptions: in cases of rape, incest, and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. It also allows abortions if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly.

The ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of abortion clinic operators on Aug. 30 seeking to block the ban, arguing that the state constitution protects access to the medical procedure.

Judge Kelsey Hanlon, the special judge in the case, has ruled that the public interest would be disserved if the injunction isn’t granted. Hanlon, a Republican, issued the ruling on Thursday after hearing arguments on the case on Monday in Monroe County.

“The public will continue to be subject to the previous abortion regulation regime that was significantly influenced by the United States Supreme Court Juris prudence that identified and expressly reaffirmed privacy rights that included abortion for nearly fifty years. Staying enforcement of S.B. 1 maintains that fifty-year-old scheme long enough for the Court to address the issue on the merits.”

Hanlon also wrote that the temporary pause on the ban will last “long enough for the court to address the issue on the merits.”

Under the injunction, Indiana Capital Chronicle reports that the state’s previous abortion law will stand, which allows abortion up to 20 weeks. It also means abortion clinics can again perform the procedure.

“We knew this ban would cause irreparable harm to Hoosiers, and in just a single week, it has done just that. We are grateful that the court granted much needed relief for patients, clients, and providers but this fight is far from over. Indiana lawmakers have made it abundantly clear that this harm, this cruelty, is exactly the reality they had in mind when they passed S.B. 1. There are 1.5 million people of reproductive age in the state of Indiana, and every single one of them deserve the right to make their own decisions about their bodies, families, and futures.”

