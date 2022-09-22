Investigation underway after student brings gun to Wayne High School

Wayne High School
Wayne High School(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Community Schools sent parents a letter saying a gun was confiscated from a student at Wayne High School on Thursday.

The letter says Wayne High School administrators were told that a student may have brought a weapon to school. They say the student was located immediately and the gun was confiscated by the school resource officer.

They say that no direct threat was made to students or staff members. No further information on the student or incident was shared.

“I appreciate the commitment students have to keeping our building safe and reporting when they see something unusual. We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment,” the letter reads.

They ask that anyone with questions or concerns call the principal’s office at 467-6402.

