Bicycle rider hit by car, seriously hurt

Emergency crews arrived at Lake and Tecumseh just after 8:30
Emergency crews arrived at Lake and Tecumseh just after 8:30(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was hit by a small SUV while riding his bike near Lake Avenue and Tecumseh on Wednesday evening.

In a statement to media, officer Jason Anthony said the man likely did not yield to traffic as he tried to cross the road.

The driver of the SUV, who had the green light at the time, was said to be cooperating.

The man was initially alert and talking but authorities said his condition worsened at the hospital.

Lake Avenue was closed west of Crescent as police investigated the crash.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday...
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
Mortgage Layoffs
Ruoff Mortgage layoffs affecting Fort Wayne single mother

Latest News

Bishop Luers vs. Northrop Boys Soccer 9/21/22
Taylor vs. Saint Francis Volleyball 9/21/22
Senate approves key emissions treaty, Braun votes no
The Allen County Health Department will host a drive-through booster clinic on Thursday.
Allen County opens drive-through vaccine booster clinic Thursday