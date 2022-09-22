Bicycle rider hit by car, seriously hurt

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A man was hit by a small SUV while riding his bike near Lake Avenue and Tecumseh on Wednesday evening.

In a statement to media, officer Jason Anthony said the man likely did not yield to traffic as he tried to cross the road.

The driver of the SUV, who had the green light at the time, was said to be cooperating.

The man was initially alert and talking but authorities said his condition worsened at the hospital.

Lake Avenue was closed west of Crescent as police investigated the crash.

