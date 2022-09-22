Auburn’s Bigelow motivated to run all six World Marathon Majors

AUBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Retired physical education teacher Brian Bigelow will run the Berlin Marathon this Sunday, September 25, before competing in the London Marathon one week later on October 2.

Bigelow plans to race the Tokyo Marathon on March 5, 2023, as well.

Dreams of racing all six World Marathon Majors began in 2018 and 2019 when Bigelow completed all three Majors in the United States: Boston, Chicago and New York.

Bigelow taught for 25 years with DeKalb Central Schools.

