Allen County opens drive-through vaccine booster clinic Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Thursday ushers in the first day of autumn, and a hint of the colder weather on the way. Many health experts worry the chilly months will bring an increase in COVID-19 cases as people congregate indoors.

On Thursday officials with the Allen County Department of Health will host a drive-through COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic. On offer will be the bivalent booster shots manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna. The shots are free.

The vaccines target the original version of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variants that make up the majority of cases right now. These are the first COVID-19 vaccines that are formulated to target specific variants of the virus, much like annual flu vaccines, which are formulated each year to protect against influenza strains that are predicted to be most prominent.

“The updated COVID-19 boosters are formulated to better protect against the most recently circulating COVID-19 variant,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky in a statement. “They can help restore protection that has waned since previous vaccination and were designed to provide broader protection against newer variants.”

Studies have shown COVID-19 vaccines to be safe and effective. While they don’t prevent all infections, they are designed to lower the risk of severe illness and death.

Many doctors agree that COVID-19 is still a threat, but add that America has moved past the emergency phase of the pandemic and into an endemic stage - meaning the virus is here to stay. They stress the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted as a way of protecting patients and others around them.

Allen County Booster Clinic

When: Thursday, September 22, 2 pm to 7pm

Where: Allen County Health Department Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave.

Additional Information: Must have already completed the primary COVID-19 vaccination series; must have been two months since any COVID-19 vaccination; and must have been at least four weeks since any monkeypox vaccination.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.