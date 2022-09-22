Abortion law injunction draws criticism, praise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - People for, and against, Indiana’s new abortion law are reacting to an Owen County judge’s ruling to issue a temporary injunction against the law.

People with Right to Life of Northeast Indiana say they’re disappointed.

Education Coordinator Abigail Lorenzen with RTL of NE Indiana says, “We worked really hard on the abortion ban going through for two reasons. One, because it protects innocent human lives in Indiana and that’s really important. Secondly because women deserve so much better than abortion.”

The plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in Monroe County, represented by the ACLU of Indiana, argued the new law violates the state constitution’s right to privacy and equal privileges protection.

ACLU Legal Director Ken Falk says they’re pleased with the judge’s decision, saying, “This has really been a desperately dangerous thing that the legislature has done and even though the law’s been in effect for a week, I believe that harm has already been caused, but this will stop that from happening any further while the case is finally resolved.”

The temporary injunction gives the courts time to review the new law after hearing arguments this week.

LAWSUIT: Read more about Judge Kelsey Hanlon’s decision to put a temporary injunction on Indiana’s Abortion Law

Indiana Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor said in a statement,

“I’m thankful to the judge for her ruling today and to the ACLU who has been persistent in their fight for reproductive rights, and I know Hoosiers across Indiana are as well,” Sen. Taylor said. “Although this is only a preliminary injunction, it’s a win for every Hoosier woman who is in need of vital care and will, because of today’s ruling, now be able to access it without traveling out of Indiana. Abortion care is healthcare and every extra day that this healthcare is available to women is critical. Because of this injunction, women have control of their bodies, lives and futures for that much longer. My caucus will continue fighting for expanded access to all reproductive care in Indiana until abortion is permanently restored as a right to the women of our state.”

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita said in a statement, “We plan to appeal and continue to make the case for life in Indiana. Our office remains determined to fight for the lives of the unborn, and this law provides a reasonable way to begin doing that.”

Lorenzen says their fight to protect the unborn will continue, saying “Abortion is not a real solution. So, to have it be put back into play is really disappointing for us when our goal is to protect people.”

Falk says protecting the privacy of Hoosiers is exactly what the judge did and Hoosier lawmakers should do.

“It would behoove the legislature to pay attention to the fact that there are constitutional rights that they cannot tread upon.”

