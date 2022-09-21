Two people die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday.

Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” refinery officials said in an announcement Wednesday. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

According to BP Husky, the fire was extinguished last night around 10:15 p.m. and the refinery remains offline Wednesday.

According to Lucas County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening for reports of injuries.

There has been no information released yet on the cause of the fire.

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

Per BP: The refinery can process up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day, providing the Midwest with gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, propane, asphalt, and other products. https://t.co/dmX2Gg3Ens — Josh Croup 13abc (@JoshCroup) September 20, 2022

