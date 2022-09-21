Two people die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire

2 people injured in a fire at the Toledo refinery Tuesday night.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at the facility Tuesday.

Representatives of BP confirmed that two people were killed after sustaining injuries in the fire.

“It is with deep sadness we report that two BP staff injured in a fire at the BP Husky Toledo Refinery have passed away,” refinery officials said in an announcement Wednesday. “Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of these two individuals. All other staff is accounted for and our employee assistance team is on site in Toledo to support our employees impacted by this tragedy.”

According to BP Husky, the fire was extinguished last night around 10:15 p.m. and the refinery remains offline Wednesday.

According to Lucas County Regional Dispatch, crews responded to the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening for reports of injuries.

There has been no information released yet on the cause of the fire.

Viewer video shows a fire at BP refinery in Oregon on Sept. 20, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday...
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
FILE PHOTO - Justin Shurley
Three Rivers Festival director out, board says
Mortgage Layoffs
Ruoff Mortgage layoffs affecting Fort Wayne single mother

Latest News

The crash happened just before noon at West Washington and West Jefferson boulevards.
Driver, child injured in crash near Swinney Park
A 44-year-old man from Indiana was arrested after allegedly using paint to vandalize the...
Cleanup begins after Bloomington man defaces Washington Monument with red paint
An FWCS bus was involved in a crash on Lois Lane, off of Getz Road, Wednesday morning.
Drivers left with minor injuries following crash with FWCS bus
South Bend Police investigating report of shots fired on SBCSC school bus