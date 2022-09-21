One person hurt in early morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne fire crews are investigating a Wednesday morning house fire that left one person with minor injuries.

Officials say they got to the 6500 blk. of Liberty Dr. just before 2 a.m. and found the house up in flames. A person had escaped with minor injuries due to smoke and was taken to the hospital.

We’re told the fire was put out quickly, but it took longer to investigate due to a hidden fire. The house had heavy damage.

There is no word yet on a cause.

