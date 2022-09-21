HURRICANE FIONA: Family with ties to Fort Wayne describe their experience

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The last few days have been extremely difficult for Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory. We spoke to a family who survived Fiona after living through Maria five years ago.

21-year-old Sofia and 16-year-old Diego Adorno Calderon were both born and raised in Puerto Rica, while also having family ties in Fort Wayne. Tuesday was the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria, but Hurricane Fiona is following in its footsteps.

They both tell us they’ve already seen the resiliency of their neighbors and friends to help one another recover from such a tragedy.

Charities are running to address the catastrophe, but the Better Business Bureau warns there are also scammers looking to take advantage of the situation. The BBB says to do research for a specific charity, used a credit card, and donate to charities directly instead of a peer-to-peer app.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.