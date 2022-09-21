Fire breaks out at BP refinery near Toledo, Ohio

A fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022.
By WTVG Staff and Brien McElhatten
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
OREGON, Ohio (WPTA) - A fire broke out at the BP-Husky oil refinery in the Toledo suburb Tuesday evening.

According to WPTA sister station 13abc, crews responded to the refinery in the 4100 block of Cedar Point Road in Oregon around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening for reports of injuries. The number of people hurt and the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

BP Fire and the Oregon Fire Department responded to put out the fire. It’s unclear what sparked the fire.

On its website, BP describes the facility as “focused on safety, reliability and sustainability.” The company said the plant processes up to 160,000 barrels of crude oil each day. The oil is refined into products including gasoline, jet fuel and asphalt.

This is a developing story. Updates are anticipated.

