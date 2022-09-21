Drivers left with minor injuries following crash with FWCS bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating after a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus was involved in a crash for the second time this week.

FWPD says the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the 5800 block of Lois Lane, off of Getz Road. Police say the FWCS bus had its yellow flashing lights on when a car attempted to go around the bus, crashing into it.

There was one student on the bus at the time of the crash who was not injured.

They say the woman driving the car and the bus driver were left with minor injuries. FWPD says the crash remains under investigation at this time.

