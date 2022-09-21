Driver, child injured in crash near Swinney Park

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:56 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say two people were left with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash near Swinney Park Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just before noon at West Washington and West Jefferson boulevards.

Police say a Chevrolet Malibu traveling westbound on West Washington took the curve too fast and went into eastbound traffic on West Jefferson, hitting two vehicles and ending up on its side.

A 2-year-old and the adult driver inside of the Malibu were taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Those inside the two cars that were struck were not injured.

