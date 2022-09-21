City Council approves use of ARPA funds

City Council approves use of ARPA funds
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Council voted to pass a resolution that would use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for several city projects during its Tuesday meeting.

Among the projects this would help fund are a new grocery store on the city’s southeast side and three parks.

BACKGROUND: New grocery store poised to open in food desert

Officials say land was donated for the grocery store, which is planned to open in a food desert, along East Pontiac Street at the former Vincent Village Outlet Store.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission said the city is leading the development of the store, which they have yet to name an operator for.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker says the next step in the process will be to draw up contracts for the projects, which she says would be voted on by City Council at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday...
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
The fire department says the engine was returning from a call when it rolled over the side of...
Firefighter pinned under fire truck during rollover crash, airlifted to hospital
FILE PHOTO - Justin Shurley
Three Rivers Festival director out, board says
Mortgage Layoffs
Ruoff Mortgage layoffs affecting Fort Wayne single mother
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

City Council approves use of ARPA funds
City Council approves use of ARPA funds
Fire on Liberty Drive
One person hurt in early morning house fire
A fire broke out at the BP refinery in Oregon Ohio on Sept. 20, 2022.
Fire breaks out at BP refinery near Toledo, Ohio
Cameron Brooks smoking 200 pounds of ribs and chicken for his food truck, Brooks BBQ & Chicken
21Country: 4th generation owner of Brooks BBQ & Chicken carrying family legacy into bright future