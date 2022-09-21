City Council approves use of ARPA funds

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Council voted to pass a resolution that would use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for several city projects during its Tuesday meeting.

Among the projects this would help fund are a new grocery store on the city’s southeast side and three parks.

BACKGROUND: New grocery store poised to open in food desert

Officials say land was donated for the grocery store, which is planned to open in a food desert, along East Pontiac Street at the former Vincent Village Outlet Store.

The Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission said the city is leading the development of the store, which they have yet to name an operator for.

Councilwoman Sharon Tucker says the next step in the process will be to draw up contracts for the projects, which she says would be voted on by City Council at a later date.

