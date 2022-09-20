Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is behind bars accused in connection with the shooting death of a man who was walking home from work in Covington.

Virgil Stewart, 60, was walking along Madison Avenue on Aug. 18 when two people approached him, according to the Covington Police Department.

One of the suspects shot Stewart. His body was found near the 15th Street Bridge around 9 p.m.

Layota Dale was arrested last week on counts of burglary and murder.

She told detectives it was her accomplice who shot Stewart, according to court documents. She also said that person stole $6 from Stewart after shooting him.

Dale is at the Kenton County County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

“It’s really everyone’s worst nightmare if they’re coming home and they’re randomly targeted for an attack by robbers,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says the pair were out that night “looking for someone to rob” when they encountered Stewart.

“They went to that area because the accomplice was familiar with it, and Mr. Stewart was unfortunately the first person to walk past and look like a viable target for them,” Sanders said.

Stewart was walking home from his job at the Family Dollar on Madison Avenue. The store still has a memorial in place honoring him.

His friends say he took the job to support his granddaughters.

Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale

Sanders says officers spotted Dale’s car on surveillance video near the scene of the shooting. She became a suspect, he says, because she’d been driving it multiple times when police pulled her over for traffic violations.

The prosecutor says Dale admitted to her role in the robbery but blamed her accomplice for the homicide.

He adds authorities still don’t know whether Dale or her accomplice fired the shot. Detectives are still working to confirm their identity.

“It’s obviously someone who is very dangerous,” Sanders said. “Somebody normally citizens wouldn’t have to worry about coming across. But I’m confident this person is not at-large at the moment.”

Dale will be back in court Thursday.

