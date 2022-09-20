Woman charged in ‘random’ slaying of Covington man walking home from work

Virgil Stewart was killed on his way home from his job at Family Dollar, which friends say he took to support his granddaughters.
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A woman is behind bars accused in connection with the shooting death of a man who was walking home from work in Covington.

Virgil Stewart, 60, was walking along Madison Avenue on Aug. 18 when two people approached him, according to the Covington Police Department.

One of the suspects shot Stewart. His body was found near the 15th Street Bridge around 9 p.m.

Layota Dale was arrested last week on counts of burglary and murder.

She told detectives it was her accomplice who shot Stewart, according to court documents. She also said that person stole $6 from Stewart after shooting him.

Dale is at the Kenton County County Detention Center on a $1 million bond.

PREVIOUSLY | Family, friends honor man killed while walking home from work in NKY

“It’s really everyone’s worst nightmare if they’re coming home and they’re randomly targeted for an attack by robbers,” said Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders.

Sanders says the pair were out that night “looking for someone to rob” when they encountered Stewart.

“They went to that area because the accomplice was familiar with it, and Mr. Stewart was unfortunately the first person to walk past and look like a viable target for them,” Sanders said.

Stewart was walking home from his job at the Family Dollar on Madison Avenue. The store still has a memorial in place honoring him.

His friends say he took the job to support his granddaughters.

Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale
Virgil Stewart and Latoya Dale(Provided/Kenton County Jail)

Sanders says officers spotted Dale’s car on surveillance video near the scene of the shooting. She became a suspect, he says, because she’d been driving it multiple times when police pulled her over for traffic violations.

The prosecutor says Dale admitted to her role in the robbery but blamed her accomplice for the homicide.

He adds authorities still don’t know whether Dale or her accomplice fired the shot. Detectives are still working to confirm their identity.

“It’s obviously someone who is very dangerous,” Sanders said. “Somebody normally citizens wouldn’t have to worry about coming across. But I’m confident this person is not at-large at the moment.”

Dale will be back in court Thursday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard
IU student riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested for OWI
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
FILE PHOTO - Justin Shurley
Three Rivers Festival director out, board says
Madyson Conley
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect after child not given proper medical care dies
Teenager killed in LaGrange County crash

Latest News

FILE - Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher speaks during a Supreme Court hearing at the...
Indiana judge weighing bid to block state’s new abortion ban
Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday...
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
McCulloch park 9AM -1pm Saturday
10 Years of Fort Wayne's Farmers Market
Angola's Morgan Gaerte slams down one of her match-leading 15 kills on Monday night.
Angola volleyball maintains perfect season, 3-0, over Homestead
Angola volleyball sweeps Homestead
Angola volleyball sweeps Homestead