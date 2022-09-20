Police take man into custody that was barricaded in Bloomington underground sewer system near IU
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHR/WNDU) - UPDATE: Police have taken a man into custody after an hours-long standoff as the man was barricaded in a sewer, allegedly armed with a rifle, near IU’s campus.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Police in Bloomington are searching for a barricaded man Tuesday afternoon in the underground sewer system who is believed to have a gun.
Shortly before 12:30 p.m., Bloomington police told people to avoid the area between 1st and 3rd streets, as well as Morton and Lincoln streets.
Indiana University police were also investigating the drain exit near Dunn Meadow at Indiana Avenue. IUPD told people to avoid the area, and those who were at Franklin Hall to remain in place. Bloomington police say other areas of campus are not affected.
IU Police assisted with the evacuation of Franklin Hall. IU officials say Franklin Hall will remain closed until Wednesday.
At 2:15 p.m., IU Police updated the situation that a person has barricaded himself in the city storm system off-campus. IU Police are monitoring an exit to the storm system on the IU campus as a precaution.
At 3:35 p.m., police were negotiating with the suspect in front of Franklin Hall near Dunn Meadow. The suspect is still barricaded in a sewer.
According to Bloomington police, no shots have been fired in the incident.
Here’s a timeline from IU Bloomington’s Twitter account:
This is a developing story. Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for updates.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.