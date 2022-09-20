No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday morning.

Indiana State Police (ISP) tells ABC21 that the FWCS bus was stopped in the 4000 block of Cook Road around 8 a.m. because of a traffic backup in the area. ISP says a minivan was stopped behind the bus when the van was rear-ended by a car, pushing it into the bus.

There were seven students on the FWCS bus at the time, but ISP says none of them were injured. The bus driver and the assistant bus driver were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but no serious injuries were reported.

ISP says the drivers of the minivan and the car said they couldn’t see because of the rising sun.

