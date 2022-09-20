Judge grants permission to exhume teen girl’s remains in Ohio cold case

DNA testing could identify Nancy Eagleson's killer 60 years after her murder.
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - A Paulding County Judge on Tuesday granted the family of a teen girl murdered there decades ago permission to have her remains exhumed.

On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.

BACKGROUND - Digging Deeper: Last Chance for Justice

The technology to analyze DNA was not available in the 1960′s, but Nancy’s family is hoping a common albeit expensive procedure can track down Nancy’s killer. After filing a request to exhume the body in August, a judge granted that request in court on Tuesday.

Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 to hear from the girl's family.

