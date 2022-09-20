Judge grants permission to exhume teen girl’s remains in Ohio cold case

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - A Paulding County Judge on Tuesday granted the family of a teen girl murdered there decades ago permission to have her remains exhumed.

On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.

The technology to analyze DNA was not available in the 1960′s, but Nancy’s family is hoping a common albeit expensive procedure can track down Nancy’s killer. After filing a request to exhume the body in August, a judge granted that request in court on Tuesday.

