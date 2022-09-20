Judge grants permission to exhume teen girl’s remains in Ohio cold case
PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WPTA) - A Paulding County Judge on Tuesday granted the family of a teen girl murdered there decades ago permission to have her remains exhumed.
On November 13, 1960, 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson was walking home from a movie with her sister. A truck pulled alongside the girls and offered a ride. The driver sped off with Nancy, leaving her sister behind. Nancy’s body was found hours later.
BACKGROUND - Digging Deeper: Last Chance for Justice
The technology to analyze DNA was not available in the 1960′s, but Nancy’s family is hoping a common albeit expensive procedure can track down Nancy’s killer. After filing a request to exhume the body in August, a judge granted that request in court on Tuesday.
Tune in tonight at 5 and 6 to hear from the girl’s family.
BREAKING NEWS: The judge has granted permission for the family to exhume the remains of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson in hopes of finding her killer after 60 years of unanswered questions. pic.twitter.com/9SQ2zKiOGb— Karli VanCleave (@Karli_VanCleave) September 20, 2022
COLD CASE: A hearing for the family of 14-year-old Nancy Eagleson has begun in Paulding, Ohio.— Karli VanCleave (@Karli_VanCleave) September 20, 2022
Nancy was killed in November of 1960 and her killer has not been found. The family has filed to exhume her remains hoping to find answers. pic.twitter.com/jNk3OGwvVL
Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.