ISP: Kokomo man charged with OWI following hit-and-run crash

58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo
58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo(ISP)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Kokomo man is facing an OWI charge following a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

ISP says a hit-and-run crash was called in around 5:25 p.m. on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. They say someone pulled over onto the shoulder of I-69 to help another driver when a pickup truck drove over the fog line and side-swiped the two cars before driving off.

One of the drivers who was hit called 911 and followed the pickup truck for over 50 miles until a Trooper pulled the truck over near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County.

Police say the driver of the truck, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to a hospital for a blood test, and the results are pending at this time. Police say after he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on an OWI charge.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard
IU student riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested for OWI
The Wichita Falls Police Department said they responded to three separate fentanyl-related...
13-year-old dies from suspected fentanyl overdose, police say
FILE PHOTO - Justin Shurley
Three Rivers Festival director out, board says
Madyson Conley
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect after child not given proper medical care dies
Teenager killed in LaGrange County crash

Latest News

DNA testing could identify Nancy Eagleson's killer 60 years after her murder.
Judge grants permission to exhume teen girl’s remains in Ohio cold case
FILE - Indiana Solicitor General Thomas Fisher speaks during a Supreme Court hearing at the...
Indiana judge weighing bid to block state’s new abortion ban
Police are investigating a crash involving a Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) bus Tuesday...
No serious injuries reported after crash involving FWCS bus
McCulloch park 9AM -1pm Saturday
10 Years of Fort Wayne's Farmers Market