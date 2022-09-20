ISP: Kokomo man charged with OWI following hit-and-run crash

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a Kokomo man is facing an OWI charge following a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

ISP says a hit-and-run crash was called in around 5:25 p.m. on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. They say someone pulled over onto the shoulder of I-69 to help another driver when a pickup truck drove over the fog line and side-swiped the two cars before driving off.

One of the drivers who was hit called 911 and followed the pickup truck for over 50 miles until a Trooper pulled the truck over near Lynch Road in Vanderburgh County.

Police say the driver of the truck, identified as 58-year-old Andrew Lamble of Kokomo, displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to a hospital for a blood test, and the results are pending at this time. Police say after he was medically cleared, he was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail on an OWI charge.

