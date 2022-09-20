House Speaker Pelosi signs bill renaming St. Joseph County VA Clinic after late Indiana Rep. Walorski

By 16 News Now
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed a bill Tuesday afternoon to rename the St. Joseph County VA Clinic in Mishawaka after late Congresswoman Jackie Walorksi.

Pelosi was joined by Walorski’s mother, Martha, and her husband, Dean Swihart. Senators unanimously supported H.R. 8656 after it passed in the House last month.

“People should know she was a true patriot,” Pelosi said. She worked very hard for our veterans and Veterans’ Affairs Committee. This is such an appropriate designation.”

The bill, which now goes to President Biden’s desk for his signature, would rename the St. Joseph County VA Clinic will be renamed the Jackie Walorski VA Clinic. Walorski was known for her deep devotion to veterans in Michiana and across the country.

“Jackie would be thrilled,” her mother Martha said. “She worked very hard for veterans. My husband was a veteran. This is a very, very high honor.”

“I just have to agree with what my mother-in-law Martha said,” Swihart said. “Jackie did everything 100 percent. And this is a great honor for her.”

The legislation aims to honor the congresswoman after her passing in an Elkhart County car crash last month. Three others died in the crash, including two of Walorski’s staffers and a Nappanee woman.

