Angola volleyball maintains perfect season, 3-0, over Homestead

By Chris Ryan
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 1:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANGOLA, Ind. (WPTA) - The Angola Hornets (15-0) remained perfect through all 45 sets, 15 matches they’ve played this season, completing a, 3-0, sweep over a strong Homestead Spartans (16-3) team on Monday night.

Notre Dame commit Morgan Gaerte smashed home a match-leading 15 kills.

Former PFW volleyball head coach Arnie Ball in attendance to see his son, Hornets head coach Lloy Ball, and granddaughter, Central Florida commit Mya Ball, compete.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

