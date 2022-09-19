Woman pleads guilty to reckless homicide in crash that killed husband

Kaycee A. Reed
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Yoder woman charged with operating under the influence in a crash that left her husband dead earlier this year has entered a plea deal.

Kaycee A. Reed was preliminarily charged with causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and reckless homicide stemming from a crash on Jan. 8. Police say Reed was driving when the crash happened on Lower Huntington Road just west of Anoka Drive.

Her husband, 28-year-old Corbin Reed, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner’s office said. Court documents say her blood alcohol content level was .11% at the time of the crash.

In court on Monday, Reed pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. The plea deal calls for her to spend two years behind bars, one year at the Allen County Community Corrections Residential Services, and three years on probation if it is accepted by a judge. She is set to be sentenced on Oct. 28.

