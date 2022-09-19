Silver Alert canceled for missing Columbia City girl

12-year-old Emery Osborne
12-year-old Emery Osborne(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police say Emery Osborne has been found safe.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Police (ISP) has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Columbia City girl.

Officers say they are looking for 12-year-old Emery Osborne. They say she was last seen around 7 a.m. near a home in the 7500 block of E Hiler Rd in Columbia City wearing a maroon shirt, blue shorts, and light-colored flip-flops.

ISP says she left the home to walk her dog. Family members say they have found the dog at the home, but have not heard from Emery since.

They say if you see her, please call the police at 260-244-6410 option 1 or 911 and let the dispatcher know your location.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the suspect forced his way into a house in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he got into a...
Homeowner kills intruder who attacked him, police say
22-year-old Madelyn N. Howard
IU student riding electric scooter killed in hit-and-run; driver arrested for OWI
Daycare worker Heather Miller, 48, is charged with physical abuse of a child after accusations...
Daycare worker accused of slamming child into mattress, restricting breathing
The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives rare birth to 13 puppies
Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton will be taken off life support Thursday, the police...
Richmond officer dies one month after shooting

Latest News

Madyson Conley
Fort Wayne woman charged with neglect after child not given proper medical treatment dies
Teenager killed in LaGrange County crash
Child porn investigation
Police: Decatur man charged with child pornography
33-year-old Heather Adkins
Woman accused of abandoning autistic son enters plea