Three Rivers Festival director out, board says

FILE PHOTO - Justin Shurley
FILE PHOTO - Justin Shurley(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After just one year in the role, the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors says Festival Director Justin Shurley is no longer with the festival.

Board of Directors President John Nichter said on Monday afternoon that Shurley is no longer serving as the festival director. The move comes just one year after Shurley was appointed to the position when it was announced that longtime festival director Jack Hammer would no longer be serving in the position.

Nichter did not provide a reason for his leaving, but released the following statement:

