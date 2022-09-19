Three Rivers Festival director out, board says

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - After just one year in the role, the Three Rivers Festival Board of Directors says Festival Director Justin Shurley is no longer with the festival.

Board of Directors President John Nichter said on Monday afternoon that Shurley is no longer serving as the festival director. The move comes just one year after Shurley was appointed to the position when it was announced that longtime festival director Jack Hammer would no longer be serving in the position.

Nichter did not provide a reason for his leaving, but released the following statement:

“We wish him well in his future endeavors and thank him for the time he spent with the Festival. We’ve developed a staffing plan that will improve and sustain festival operations for years to come. This year we’re working diligently to strengthen our committee structures and bring more voices to the table, helping develop a comprehensive slate of events for our community. We’re also continuing to develop and strengthen our sponsor relations, which will allow us to improve heritage events and create new ones.”

