Teenager killed in LaGrange County crash

Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LaGrange County, Ind. (WPTA) - A teenager was killed in a LaGrange County crash at State Road 5 and County Road 700 South, the sheriff’s department says.

They say a 17-year-old was driving Pontiac Bonneville southbound on State Road 5 on Friday, Sept. 16. While making a left-hand turn onto County Road 700 South, the driver turned in front of a Ford Fusion and hit the passenger side of the car.

Three teenagers in the Pontiac were transported to Parkview hospitals and another was flown to Parkview Regional Medical Center. One of the passengers was flown to the hospital and later died from injuries related to the crash, police say. The driver of the Ford Fusion and her child were taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Topeka Marshals Office, Topeka Fire Department, Parkview EMS, Wolcottville Police Department, and the Samaritan aircrew assisted in the crash.

