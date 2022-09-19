Ruoff Mortgage layoffs affecting Fort Wayne single mother

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Leaders with Ruoff Mortgage Company are laying off a portion of their employees, blaming high interest rates for hurting the mortgage industry.

Sasha Odisho is one of those employees affected by the layoffs at the company. She says she’s been working at the company for about three years as a facility coordinator. Odisho says she got the call Wednesday that she would no longer have a job with the company in Fort Wayne. She’s among the dozens of employees who got laid off in the area.

“Everybody is just as shocked as I was, that certain people are losing their jobs,” Odisho said. “They’re scared. Who’s going to be next? It’s now been three layoffs now. If they’re not scared, they’re looking for other jobs already.”

Odisho says when she found out she immediately thought of her two kids. She says with the rising cost of child care and inflation, she’s worried about how she’s going to provide for her family as a single mom.

“As a single mom to two kids as their main provider it was definitely not a call I wanted to get,” she said. “I’m definitely working as hard as I can to find another job.”

Odisho says she’s found a lot of open positions but not many that have the same pay and benefits as she had at Ruoff.

“It is pretty tough right now and I’ve been applying, the best thing to do is use your connections, I’ve been applying since Wednesday,” Odisho said.

Ruoff Mortgage Company officials sent a news release Friday afternoon, saying they have “reduced the size of their total work force” by about 4.6%.

Amidst these layoffs, Odisho says she wants to emphasize the need for larger companies to value their working class employees more. She says many of the employees are considering applying for assistance because they don’t have a job anymore.

The company’s release says those layoffs happened earlier this week. WPTA has reached out to the company for context on that percentage, as the company did not disclose the total number of employees affected or how many people are currently employed.

ABC21 reached out to the company again Monday requesting an exact number of employees laid off at the company, but they have not responded.

