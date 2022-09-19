Richmond officer dies one month after shooting

RICHMOND, Ind. (WPTA) - More than a month after being shot while on duty, Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton has died.

The Richmond Police Department posted to Facebook late Sunday night, saying she died just before 10 p.m. at Reid Health in Dayton where she had spent the last several weeks “surrounded by family”.

In a separate post, the department said a special procession is happening Monday, September 19 around 1:30 p.m. to bring Burton back home to Richmond. Officials expressed gratitude toward the community and asked that the family be given privacy during this difficult time.

On August 10, Officer Burton was assisting other law enforcement officials during a traffic stop when the suspect opened fire, hitting her in the chest. She was admitted to the Dayton-area hospital and taken off life support nearly three weeks ago. Burton was shot just two weeks before her wedding.

The suspect, Philip Lee, currently faces three counts of attempted murder. He’s scheduled to make his next court appearance October 10.

Funeral arrangements for Officer Burton have not yet been announced.

