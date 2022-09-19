Police: Decatur man charged with child pornography

Child porn investigation
Child porn investigation(MGN)
By Maureen Mespell
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police (ISP) says a 58-year-old Decatur man has been arrested after tips led to a criminal investigation of the man possessing child pornography.

ISP says officers received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online account had been used to store child pornography. Investigators in the case used search warrants for a home in the 5500 block of N 600 E in Decatur where multiple electronic devices were seized.

Police say Brian K. Peck was charged with possession of child pornography.

No other information was available.

