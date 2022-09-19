Indianapolis officers seize shipments laced with 28 pounds of ketamine

A further inspection of two shipments with shirts inside gift boxes revealed 28 pounds of ketamine concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.(WTHR)
By WTHR
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHR) - Indianapolis Customs and Border Protection officers seized multiple shipments laced with $200,000 worth of ketamine.

On Sept. 10, officers at the Indianapolis port inspected two shipments from the same shipper in Madrid, Spain, containing shirts inside gift boxes. A further inspection revealed 28 pounds of ketamine hydrochloride concealed between the cardboard of nine gift boxes.

The street value of the ketamine was estimated to be $200,000.

“Our highly experienced officers continue their mission to protect American citizens,” Indianapolis Port Director Jeremy Brodsky said. “We are committed to stopping the flow of illegal and dangerous drugs that are used to prey on innocent civilians.”

Ketamine is a Schedule III drug used in both human and veterinary medicine to induce sedation, immobility and relief from pain. The DEA website says the drug is sometimes used to facilitate sexual assault crimes. Overdoses can lead to nausea, irregular heart rate, muscle stiffening, unconsciousness and respiratory failure leading to death.

In April, agents told 13 Investigates they are on pace for a record-breaking year.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

