18th Annual ‘Christmas on Broadway’ to spotlight Humane Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of Humane Fort Wayne’s adoptable pets is set to illuminate 40,000 lights on a 35-foot-tall Colorado Blue Spruce, ushering in the holiday season at the 18th Annual “Christmas on Broadway” celebration.

The event will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, at Broadway Plaza, located outside the Shine & Hardin building.

This year, the Concordia Lutheran High School Marching Band, under the direction of Band Leader Jennifer Porath, will be leading the parade. The parade will begin at Broadway and Creighton at about 5:30 p.m., and attendees are asked to line both sides of Broadway before making their way to the Broadway Plaza. There, event organizers say Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be handing out Santa hats and stockings to all of the children in attendance.

Organizers say Humane Fort Wayne has been selected as this year’s featured charitable organization--and some of their adoptable dogs will be joining the parade, dressed in their holiday best.

“‘Christmas On Broadway,’ which began 18 years ago with a mere 150 people in attendance who gathered to view the lighting, has now grown to nearly 5,000 attendees and has become a family holiday tradition held each year on the Friday before Thanksgiving marking the official beginning of the Fort Wayne holiday season.”

ABC21 will broadcast the celebration live starting at 5 p.m., which will conclude with a fireworks display above the “‘07 Neighborhood.”

