Olympians visit The X Count

By Zach Groth
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The X Count welcomed some special guests on Saturday.

The shooting sports facility in Fort Wayne hosted three former Team USA Olympians for a clinic on Saturday morning, and a meet and greet in the afternoon.

The group included silver medalist Lucas Kozeniesky (mixed team air rifle - Tokyo 2020), bronze medalist Jason Turner (10 men’s air pistol - Bejing 2008), and James Hall (men’s air pistol - Tokyo 2020).

The athletes ran these events through the MidwayUSA Foundation, which aims to grow shooting sports at the youth level.

