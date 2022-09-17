Colts Coach of the Week, Heritage’s Kolkman previews Signature Matchup live

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Heritage head coach Casey Kolkman led his Patriots to an upset, comeback victory over South Adams, 28-27, on September 9, and with that, he and his players recognized by the Indianapolis Colts.

Kolkman honored as the Colts Coach of the Week, ahead of Friday night’s matchup with unbeaten Adams Central.

ABC21′s Chris Ryan interviews Kolkman live before kickoff of the Signature Matchup of the Week.

