Woman killed in shooting while dropping kids off at Indianapolis day care

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) — Indianapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s near west side Friday morning.

Police responded to a report of a person shot near West 10th Street and North Holmes Avenue shortly before 7:30 a.m.

An IMPD spokesperson said a woman was shot multiple times while dropping her kids off at Charity Child Care.

The woman, who has not been identified at this time, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are multiple witnesses, including children.

Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time but believe there is no threat to the public.

Parents whose kids go to the daycare are being asked to pick their kids up from the back entrance in the alley east of North Holmes Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

