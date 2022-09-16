Johnny Appleseed Festival returns this weekend

By Liz Braden
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Johnny Appleseed Festival is back this weekend at Johnny Appleseed Park.

The two-day festival features music, games, food, demonstrations, and crafts that were available in the 1800s. Since 1974, the event is held as a way to remember and honor John Chapman, aka “Johnny Appleseed”.

This year, organizers say they have added a new attraction: pony rides. Hooley Pony Rides, previously seen at the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo’s Pony Trail in years past, will bring in the horses and ponies behind the demonstrators’ area (view a festival map here).

Organizers say they’ve added a smartphone app to help navigate the festival. “Johnny’s App” allows users to search for some of the festival’s highlights like specific food, crafts, entertainment, and more. The app is available at iOS and Google Play App Stores.

You can look at the full list of this year’s festivities here.

Dates & hours:

Saturday, September 17, 10 AM- 6 PM

Sunday, September 18, 10 AM- 5 PM

