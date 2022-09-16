Indianapolis police shoot man possibly linked to slaying

The shooting came about three hours after a woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a day care center on the city’s near west side.(WTHR)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police shot and wounded a man Friday as officers were investigating a vehicle matching one seen during an earlier shooting outside a day care center that left a woman dead, police said.

The man, who was shot about 10:30 a.m. EDT near downtown Indianapolis, was taken to a hospital where he was reported “to be awake and breathing,” said Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Samone Burris.

The man’s name has not been released.

Burris said preliminary information leads investigators to believe the man shot by police was connected to the fatal shooting about three hours earlier of a woman outside Charity Child Care.

Police said officers were responding to reports of a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle seen at that day care when the man was shot.

Officers did not face gunfire in that incident, police said. Burris said officers found several weapons during their initial investigation at the scene of the officer-involved shooting.

The woman who was fatally shot in the day care center’s parking lot was dropping children off there at the time. Her shooting on the city’s near west side occurred in front of children, but police said no children were injured. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the shooting of the woman was targeted, but did not provide additional details. Authorities have not released the slain woman’s name.

