FWPD gives all-clear following investigation at West Wind Apartments

UPDATE: Police say they have cleared the scene and travel can resume in the area as normal.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking residents to avoid an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side as crews are responding to a barricaded subject.

FWPD says a man is barricading himself in a unit at West Wind Apartments, off of Harris Road. FWPD Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb says they are currently negotiating with the man, who is the only person in the apartment.

The department’s SWAT team is on the scene, and police ask that residents in that area stay indoors until further notice.

