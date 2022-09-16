FWPD gives all-clear following investigation at West Wind Apartments

The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking residents to avoid an apartment complex on the...
The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking residents to avoid an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side as crews are responding to a barricaded subject.(Staff)
By WPTA Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: Police say they have cleared the scene and travel can resume in the area as normal.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is asking residents to avoid an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side as crews are responding to a barricaded subject.

FWPD says a man is barricading himself in a unit at West Wind Apartments, off of Harris Road. FWPD Public Information Officer Jeremy Webb says they are currently negotiating with the man, who is the only person in the apartment.

The department’s SWAT team is on the scene, and police ask that residents in that area stay indoors until further notice.

Copyright 2022 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Treven Ball, 10, died Tuesday morning.
Youth football player dies unexpectedly after fulfilling dream of playing under the lights
Police in California say a middle school employee suffered an overdose after a student brought...
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
In a statement, the school district said they are taking the post seriously and the teacher was...
Teacher no longer with school after Facebook post about cannabis gummies, autistic students
Nick Cannon announced the birth of his ninth child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.
Nick Cannon announces birth of 9th child, more on the way
Fort Wayne police responded to reports of a disturbance at a home Tuesday evening on Allegany...
Police force barricaded woman out of home

Latest News

The shooting came about three hours after a woman was fatally shot in the parking lot of a day...
Indianapolis police shoot man possibly linked to slaying
Ruoff Mortgage logo
Ruoff Mortgage announces layoffs
FILE PHOTO - Johnny Appleseed Festival
Johnny Appleseed Festival returns this weekend
Police said a woman was shot multiple times while dropping her kids off at a day care in Indy.
Woman killed in shooting while dropping kids off at Indianapolis day care