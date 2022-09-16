BP reaches $2.75M deal over Indiana refinery pollution

In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian...
In this Sept. 21, 2017 photo, petroleum coke, the grainy black byproduct of refining Canadian tar sands oil, is visible at the BP Whiting refinery in East Chicago, Ind. The U.S. is the world's largest producer and exporter of "petcoke," with the largest share being shipped to India in recent years(DroneBase via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Oil titan BP reached a $2.75 million settlement Thursday over air pollution from its largest refinery after environmentalists complained of repeated emissions violations at the Whiting facility in Indiana.

The agreement is the second in the past year between advocacy groups and BP involving the refinery on the southwestern Lake Michigan shoreline between Hammond, Indiana, and Chicago. Both cases involved releases of sooty “particulate matter,” which is linked to asthma and other respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

“We are thrilled to see BP held accountable for its dangerous pollution and lack of regard for our communities,” said Amanda Shepherd, Director of the Sierra Club Hoosier Chapter.

Christina Audisho, spokeswoman for BP America Inc., said the company welcomed the agreement.

“BP’s commitment to safe, compliant, and reliable operations at the Whiting refinery and across our global operations remains unwavering,” Audisho said.

The 133-year-old refinery — the sixth largest in the U.S. — processes around 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily, producing a variety of liquid fuels and 7% of U.S.-made asphalt.

BP agreed in December 2019 to pay a $512,450 penalty and reduce soot from two large “catalytic crackers” that convert heavy oils into lighter oils and gases, said Eric Schaeffer, executive director of the Environmental Integrity Project, which sued on behalf of the Sierra Club.

The deal this week involved industrial boilers that provide steam to production units. As with the catalytic crackers, the boilers are subject to emission ceilings under the federal Clean Air Act. State records show violations dating as far back as 2015, said Schaeffer, who was a former enforcement director with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

U.S. District Judge Philip Simon ruled in April 2021 that three boilers exceeded particle emissions limits and ordered a trial on two others. The settlement Thursday would resolve all the environmentalists’ claims if it receives court approval.

Under the agreement, BP would pay $1.75 million in civil penalties to a federal fund used for clean air monitoring and enforcement.

The company also would pay $1 million for projects intended to boost health and quality of life in the area. They would include $500,000 to the nonprofit Student Conservation Association for tree planting around the Whiting refinery and along nearby roads.

An additional $500,000 would go to local school districts for indoor air filtration devices in classrooms and other areas.

“It’s a good penalty, we think, and the environmental projects they’re funding are going to be helpful,” Schaeffer said, adding that groups would continue pushing for reduced emissions and stepped-up monitoring.

“It’s never over with a big refinery,” he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Indianapolis police shoot man possibly linked to slaying

Updated: moments ago
|
By The Associated Press
Indianapolis police shot and wounded a man Friday as officers were investigating a vehicle matching one seen during an earlier shooting outside a day care center that left a woman dead, police said.

News

Ruoff Mortgage announces layoffs

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Ruoff Mortgage Company officials sent a news release Friday afternoon, saying they have “reduced the size of their total work force” by about 4.6%.

News

FWPD gives all-clear following investigation at West Wind Apartments

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WPTA Staff
The Fort Wayne Police Department is asking residents to avoid an apartment complex on the city’s northwest side as crews are responding to a barricaded subject.

News

Johnny Appleseed Festival returns this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Liz Braden
The two-day festival is headed back to Johnny Appleseed Park with some new additions this year.

News

Woman killed in shooting while dropping kids off at Indianapolis day care

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WTHR
Indianapolis police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s near west side Friday morning.

Latest News

News

FedEx to close stores, put off hiring as demand slumps

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
FedEx said Thursday it is shuttering storefronts and corporate offices while putting off new hires in a belt-tightening drive brought on by drop-off in its global package delivery business.

News

21Country: Lowrider club turns passion into purpose

Updated: 21 hours ago

In the Spotlight

In the Spotlight with Terra Brantley (Fort Wayne Ballet Studio A Series)

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Beals
The Fort Wayne Ballet is hosting its annual Studio A performances later in September.

21Country

21Country: Lowrider club turns passion into purpose

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Daniel Beals
“It’s kind of like therapy for me. I’ll put in some good old music and just jump in the car,” Hop Spot Crew president Marcus Lonsberry told us. “I like the way it rides and feels… it glides. I can’t explain the feeling. I just love it.”

News

WATCH: Veteran returning home from Honor Flight met with sweet surprise

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Krista Miller
Dozens of veterans from 21Country took a well-deserved trip to Washington, D.C. Wednesday on the Honor Flight, and one of them got a heartwarming surprise on the way home.