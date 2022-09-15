WATCH: Veteran returning home from Honor Flight met with sweet surprise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dozens of veterans from 21Country took a well-deserved trip to Washington, D.C. Wednesday on the Honor Flight, and one of them got a heartwarming surprise on the way home.

Marine Corps veteran Robert Denny started his day with the Northeast Indiana Honor Flight at 5:30 Wednesday morning.

Denny told WPTA over the phone that what capped off the wonderful day was reading the letters his family wrote to him on the return flight.

Among them--one from his granddaughter Ashley. In it, Ashley told him that after rounds of IVF, she was finally pregnant. When he arrived back at the Fort Wayne International Airport, Denny got to share that news with the rest of his family.

Watch the above report to hear from Ashley about the sweet surprise.

